Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro drops to $2,040 open-box (Save $359), more from $390

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of Apple’s latest and previous-generation MacBooks on sale from $390 Prime shipped in both new and refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the latest-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB, which is available for $2,039.99. Being offered in new, open-box condition, this model comes with at least 120-days of Apple warranty left and will ship in its original packaging. Retailing for $2,399, today’s deal beats our last new-condition mention by $108 and falls $359 below its regular going rate. You’ll get Apple’s redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard here with a larger 3072×1920 display, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for more details. Head below for a few more of our favorite deals or drop by Woot to view everything on sale.
Our top picks:
- 2019 MacBook Air: $870 (Orig. $1,099)
- New, open-box
- 1.6GHz i5/8GB/128GB
- 120-day warranty
- 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro: $1,650 (Orig. $2,399)
- New, open-box
- 2.6GHz i7/16GB/256GB
- 120-day warranty
- …and much more…
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:
- Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
- Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!