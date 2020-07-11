Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro drops to $2,040 open-box (Save $359), more from $390

- Jul. 11th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of Apple’s latest and previous-generation MacBooks on sale from $390 Prime shipped in both new and refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the latest-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB, which is available for $2,039.99. Being offered in new, open-box condition, this model comes with at least 120-days of Apple warranty left and will ship in its original packaging. Retailing for $2,399, today’s deal beats our last new-condition mention by $108 and falls $359 below its regular going rate. You’ll get Apple’s redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard here with a larger 3072×1920 display, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for more details. Head below for a few more of our favorite deals or drop by Woot to view everything on sale.

Our top picks:

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
woot

woot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide