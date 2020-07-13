This carbon fiber minimal wallet trims down your EDC at a slim price of $7

ACEBEST USA COM (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SWZA Carbon Fiber Minimal Front-pocket Wallet for $6.99 Prime shipped with the code DIBTC92D at checkout. Down 50% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using an old-fashioned wallet, it’s time to change to a more minimal offering. I switched around a year ago and it’s honestly one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made. Honestly, moving your wallet from a back pocket to your front will help alleviate potential back problems and ward off would-be pickpockets. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re alright with ditching the carbon fiber build of today’s lead deal for leather, we’ve got an option which will keep a few extra bucks in your pocket. This minimal wallet is available for just $5 Prime shipped and helps you slim down your every day carry just like today’s lead deal.

Regardless of which wallet you choose, be sure to swing by our fashion guide for other great deals on stepping up your wardrobe. We’re updating it daily with the best sales from around the web, so be sure to check back often.

Carbon Fiber Minimal Wallet features:

RFID blocking protection Wallet：The wallet is made of carbon fiber material which better than alloy. A slim, light body，Fashionable and convenient appearance，RFID blocking protection design. Let everyone be free from the heavy purse strings and apply to everyone.

Money Clip & Elastic Band: The classical carbon fiber money clip is made of spring steel, it can be used to hold cash handy. Flexible elastic webbing greatly improved the card holding capacity, it’s just perfect for card carrier

Slim & Ultra Light: Minimalist wallets for men, thinner than traditional wallets, only weights 0. 5 OZ and larger capacity storage design for up to 15 cards of this card case wallet with money clip, it can hold all your cards, clip money at the same time.

