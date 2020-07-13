Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off watches for summer

Timex is having its End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 30% off select watches. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the Weekender 2-Piece Leather Watch. Originally priced at $65 however, during the sale you can find it for $45. Both men and women can wear this watch and it’s a classic piece that can be styled for years to come. Its available in three color options and has a light-up watch dial so you can easily see the time at night. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timex.
Our top picks for men include:
- Marlin Hand-Wound Leather Watch $140 (Orig. $199)
- Waterbury Classic Leather Watch $195 (Orig. $259)
- Weekender 2-Piece Leather Watch $45 (Orig. $65)
- Fairfield Leather Watch $80 (Orig. $109)
- Fairfield Supernova Watch $96 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marlin Stainless Steel Watch $140 (Orig. $209)
- Waterbury Traditional Watch $87 (Orig. $109)
- Crystal Bloom Leather Watch $50 (Orig. $99)
- Fashion Stretch Bangle Watch $46 (Orig. $65)
- Waterbury Neon Leather Watch $55 (Orig. $109)
- …and even more deals…
