Wrap your Switch Lite in Controller Gear’s Animal Crossing skin: $6 (Reg. $10)

Amazon is now offering the Controller Gear Authentic Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite Skin for $6.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This officially licensed skin is known as the “outdoor pattern” and features Animal Crossing characters spread across a baby blue base. These made in the USA skins are designed to wrap around your Switch Lite console without leaving any residue and to add a touch of scratch resistance to your machine. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Controller Gear is one of the best out there when it comes to official skins, and at just over $6, it’s hard to recommend anything else. But if the full-wrap skins don’t do anything for you, consider a nice pack of screen protectors to at least keep your Switch Lite display in good shape.

But if it’s gear for the standard Nintendo Switch you’re after, we have plenty of that ons ale as well. Firstly, PowerA’s Pokémon wireless Switch controllers saw some solid price drops today alongside Amazon’s ongoing PDP + PowerA console accessory sale. You’ll find even more Switch and Switch Lite gear on sale right here and be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for all of the best game deals.

But whatever you do, be sure to go check out the amazing new LEGO NES kit right here. And here are all the latest Switch Online SNES games.

More on the Controller Gear Nintendo Switch Lite Skin:

Perfect for any animal Crossing fan

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Scratch Resistant, Easy on – Easy Off, Leaves No Residue

Peel. Press. Play.

Made in the USA. Package may Vary

Item is only “Skin”, Nintendo Switch Lite not included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!