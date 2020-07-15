Score one of PowerA’s Pokémon wireless Switch controllers from $32 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering discounting several PowerA Pokémon Enhanced Wireless Controllers from $31.99 shipped with the Scorbunny version when code 20POWERA20 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $50, it recently dropped to $40, with today’s offer saving you another 20% and marking a new all-time low. PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller packs motion controls and re-mappable buttons alongside 30-hour battery life. This gamepad is outfitted with a Scorbunny-themed design with decals of the fire Pokémon and an inferno-like backdrop. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 5,500 customers. Head below for more controller deals.

Also on sale today, you can grab the other two starter Pokémon from Galar with either the Sobble or Grookey Enhanced Wireless Controllers for $39.99 each with code 20POWERA20. Down from $50, today’s offers both save you 20% and are in-line with the all-time lows. Here you’ll get the same feature set as the lead deal, but with blue and green colorways depending on whether you favor the water or grass type starter.

If Animal Crossing is more your thing, we’re also still seeing the first discount on PowerA’s K.K. Slider-themed controller, which has dropped to $39. There’s also plenty of other cases, controllers, and gear where that came from in our recent roundup of Switch accessories from $10.

PowerA Scorbunny Enhanced Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Scorbunny. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout.

