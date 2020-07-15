Score one of PowerA’s Pokémon wireless Switch controllers from $32 (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 15th 2020 11:13 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering discounting several PowerA Pokémon Enhanced Wireless Controllers from $31.99 shipped with the Scorbunny version when code 20POWERA20 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $50, it recently dropped to $40, with today’s offer saving you another 20% and marking a new all-time low. PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller packs motion controls and re-mappable buttons alongside 30-hour battery life. This gamepad is outfitted with a Scorbunny-themed design with decals of the fire Pokémon and an inferno-like backdrop. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 5,500 customers. Head below for more controller deals.

Also on sale today, you can grab the other two starter Pokémon from Galar with either the Sobble or Grookey Enhanced Wireless Controllers for $39.99 each with code 20POWERA20. Down from $50, today’s offers both save you 20% and are in-line with the all-time lows. Here you’ll get the same feature set as the lead deal, but with blue and green colorways depending on whether you favor the water or grass type starter.

If Animal Crossing is more your thing, we’re also still seeing the first discount on PowerA’s K.K. Slider-themed controller, which has dropped to $39. There’s also plenty of other cases, controllers, and gear where that came from in our recent roundup of Switch accessories from $10.

PowerA Scorbunny Enhanced Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Scorbunny. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA The Pokémon Company

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go