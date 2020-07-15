Today’s best game deals: Hitman Definitive $13, Sonic Mania Plus $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman Definitive Edition on PS4 for $12.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Best Buy, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the Definitive Edition and the lowest we can find. This version of the game combines all of the episodes and locations along with the Patient Zero bonus campaign and Game of the Year content into one handy package for less than $13. If you’ve been waiting for a deep sale to give this one a go, this is it. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Sonic Mania Plus, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Disney Afternoon Collection, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Far Cry 6 pre-orders, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- Sony July PSN sale from $2
- Xbox digital Xbox game deals from $4
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania Plus Xbox $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $37 (Reg. $50)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $24.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Switch $47 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection $41 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe $14 (Reg. $25+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Far Cry Primal $13 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- FINAL FANTASY VII from $8 (Reg. $16)
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6 or less…
- Severed $6 (Reg. $15)
- Far Cry 5 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Microsoft Far Cry franchise sale from $4.50
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50)
- Maneater $26 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition $15 (Reg. $50)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Mysterious new hand-painted Creaks game will launch next week on PC/console
LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more
Amazon’s upcoming New World game delayed to spring 2021
Far Cry 6 leak details new setting and release date, stars Giancarlo Esposito
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
