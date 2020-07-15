Today’s best game deals: Hitman Definitive $13, Sonic Mania Plus $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman Definitive Edition on PS4 for $12.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Best Buy, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the Definitive Edition and the lowest we can find. This version of the game combines all of the episodes and locations along with the Patient Zero bonus campaign and Game of the Year content into one handy package for less than $13. If you’ve been waiting for a deep sale to give this one a go, this is it. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Sonic Mania Plus, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Disney Afternoon Collection, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Far Cry 6 pre-orders, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

