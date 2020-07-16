Amazon best-selling Vont LED Headlamp 2-pack drops to all-time low from $6.50

Vont (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Prime members a 2-pack of its Spark LED Headlamps for $6.71 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Non-Prime members will be able to score this headlamp for $8.38 with free shipping in orders of $25 or more when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $14, both of the prices today set new all-time lows that we’ve tracked and are the best available. Each headlamp offers 200-lumens of brightness and can last for up to 90-hours on a single charge, depending on which of the seven modes you choose to use. It’s water-resistant and has two different areas which it can illuminate at differing brightness depending on your needs. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,600 happy customers and is a best-seller at Amazon.

If wearing the light on your head isn’t something you’re interested in doing, we’ve got a way you can still illuminate projects. Eveready’s LED flashlights are available in a 2-pack for under $6.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. These won’t mount to your head, but do offer up to 60-hours of use on a single set of batteries.

However, something everyone should take a look at is our roundup of multi-tools priced from under $5. I never leave home without a flashlight or my multi-tool, and I think everyone should have one on their side.

Vont LED Headlamp features:

Featuring super bright PROPRIETARY vLEDs that can vividly light up your immediate vicinity, even in total darkness. Unbeatable battery life of up to 90 hours (2X of our competitors’). Easily LIGHT UP an entire tent, road or even a mountain.

Easy, quick and single button press to toggle through 7 LIGHT MODES. Low/Medium/High/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe (Side Lights). Efficiently use only the light you need.

Never strain or crane your neck again, thanks to the ergonomically designed light throw at a 45° angle. Competitor headlamps throw light at an awkward 30°, causing certain neck strain. RAVING REVIEWS say: “by far the comfiest headlamp I have ever owned”

