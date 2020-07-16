Save big on Anker’s Soundcore and Roav speakers, headphones, and more from $20

We’re tracking several Anker deals at Amazon right now from various sellers with prices starting at $20 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is from Woot via Amazon with the Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker for $54.99. Normally going for $90, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is just $4 above our last mention from 2-months ago. Sporting 18-hours of playback on a single charge. It offers built-in water resistance and is perfect for using both outside and indoors, depending on the time of year. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for other great Anker deals with prices as low as $20.

Other Anker deals:

Looking for the latest Anker charging deals? We’ve got those all round up in one handy article, and the prices start at just $33. These must-have power accessories ensure your gear is always charged and ready-to-go before you head out.

Anker SoundCore Pro+ features:

Heavyweight sound: Premium 25-watt Audio is delivered by four professionally-tuned drivers and a digital signal processor to ensure every layer of Audio is delivered flawlessly

Boosted Bass: Exclusive BassUp Technology adds new depth to the soundscape, ensuring bass is deep and resonant even at low volumes

Extended playtime: play for up to 18 hours non-stop and use the built-in USB port to charge your devices while you listen

SPLASHPROOF: ipx4-rated water-resistance offers effective protection against rain, spills, and splashes

