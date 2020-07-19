Beats Solo3 Club Collection Wireless Headphones hit new low of $159 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Beats Solo3 Club Collection Navy Wireless Headphones for $159 shipped. Down from the $200 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer marks the first time we’ve seen this style on sale and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low on other colorways. Sporting Apple’s W1 chip, you’ll be able to take advantage of fast connectivity to your device so there’s no need to fumble with Bluetooth pairing when it’s time to rock out. There’s also up to 40-hours of battery life per charge and its sleek design can be folded up when not in use. Solo3 are rounded out by a slick two-tone color scheme Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

If you’re in the market for something more lightweight in the audio department, going with the Powerbeats3 at $70 might be a better purchase. You’ll still enjoy the perks of Apple’s W1 chip, but in an earbud design that’s perfect for accompanying you on runs and workouts.

This morning we also spotted a bundle on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ and an official 9W Qi charger for $140. The ANC-equipped AirPods Pro are also still on sale, now down to their second-best price to date of $215. Plus, there’s plenty more where that came from in our headphones guide.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

