Home Depot takes up to 25% off outdoor tools including electric mowers, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off a selection of outdoor power tools. Free shipping is available on just about everything, but no-cost in-store pickup is also available. One standout is on the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Lawn Mower with an extra battery for $299. Typically fetching $399 at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer saves you $99 and marks the lowest we’ve seen on this bundle.This 20-inch mower has a 3-in-1 design that mulches, bags, and rear discharges based on what’s best for your lawn. It can cut up to 1/4 of an acre per charge and alongside the mower itself, you’ll get two 20V batteries for a cord-free experience. Plus, there’s no gas or oil to deal with here. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 450 customers. Be sure to head below the fold for more.

If going with a corded option would still do the trick, save even more when you opt for the BLACK+DECKER 15-inch 10A Electric Mower at $89. Down from $129 at Amazon, here you’ll save $40 and score this mower at its second-best price yet. Equipped with a 15-inch cutting deck, this mower cuts gas and oil out of the picture with a more affordable corded design. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 405 customers.

Once you’ve got the mower situation sorted out, go shop everything else in today’s sale at Home Depot right here. You’ll also want to swing by our Green Deals guide for even more discounts to be had on environmentally-friendly lawn care accessories and more.

BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Mower features:

Designed for cutting efficiency and the freedom of cordless convenience, the Black & Decker CM1640 16-Inch Cordless Mower is ideal for smaller yards up to 1/8 of an acre. Weighing only 38 pounds, the CM1640 cordless mower is lightweight, compact, and easy to maneuver for great cutting results with minimal effort. It’s powered by Black & Decker’s 40-volt MAX lithium-ion battery system, and the two included batteries combine to give you up to 30 minutes of mowing.

