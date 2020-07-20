Save on HomeKit accessories from just $18: 3-pack smart plugs $25, more

Today only, Woot offers a selection of Meross HomeKit accessories from $17.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick today is a 3-pack of HomeKit Smart Plug Minis at $24.99. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $35 or more with Amazon currently charging $25 for a 2-pack. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Meross Smart Outdoor Plug at $24.99. Regularly $35, today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions. This dual-outlet smart plug offers HomeKit control, as well, making it a great way to bring Siri functionality to your holiday or landscaping lighting setup. There’s also plug covers here, which helps cutdown on any unwanted waste sneaking into your outlets when no in-use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For more smart home deals, don’t miss yesterday’s big TP-Link sale with deals from $15. This includes the brand’s popular outdoor smart plug at $24 along with a host of other smart accessories to bring your space up to date. Check out all of our coverage right here for more.

Meross HomeKit Smart Plugs feature:

Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere with internet via the Meross app. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them. All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa. Able to control your devices via iPhone or Apple Watch

Compact Size: The alexa plug occupies only one socket, the device allows you to stack two mini smart plugs in the same outlet, which is convenient and practical.

