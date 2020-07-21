Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar $30, more

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar for $29.99 shipped. Down from $35, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently down to a new all-time low. Featuring both a USB-C and 3.5mm adapter, Belkin’s Audio + Charge Rockstar supplements your newer Android handset’s I/O. If you’re missing the controversial 3.5mm jack, this accessory lets you use a favorite pair of wired headphones alongside plugging into a car stereo while on-the-road, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the 155 customers.
Enjoy your latest playlist or show without draining your battery. This adapter is equipped with USB-C and Auxiliary ports so you can listen and charge at the same time. High-quality components and digital-to-analog converter provide superior audio, so you can press play in high-fidelity.
This USB-C audio adapter provides two ports, turning your phone into a convenient multitasking machine. A USB-C input enables a reliable charge while the 3.5mm auxiliary port allows you to listen to music, take calls, and more.
