Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar $30, more

- Jul. 21st 2020 10:27 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar for $29.99 shipped. Down from $35, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently down to a new all-time low. Featuring both a USB-C and 3.5mm adapter, Belkin’s Audio + Charge Rockstar supplements your newer Android handset’s I/O. If you’re missing the controversial 3.5mm jack, this accessory lets you use a favorite pair of wired headphones alongside plugging into a car stereo while on-the-road, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the 155 customers. 

Enjoy your latest playlist or show without draining your battery. This adapter is equipped with USB-C and Auxiliary ports so you can listen and charge at the same time. High-quality components and digital-to-analog converter provide superior audio, so you can press play in high-fidelity.

This USB-C audio adapter provides two ports, turning your phone into a convenient multitasking machine. A USB-C input enables a reliable charge while the 3.5mm auxiliary port allows you to listen to music, take calls, and more.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
