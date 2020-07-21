Enjoy ANC with Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 Headphones at $326 (New low, $74 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $325.55 shipped. Down from the usual $400 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6 and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 3 headphones sport usual leather-wrapped design that you’d expect alongside active noise cancelling for blocking out ambient sound. On top of 17-hour battery life, there’s also built-in support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 175 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more details.

Ditch the more premium looks and build quality of the featured deal and opt for the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones instead. You’ll still enjoy similar ANC features, but with 40-hours of playback per charge alongside a more affordable $50 price tag. Just don’t expect the same fidelity as the Sennheiser cans. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

The headphone deals don’t stop there today though, as we’re still seeing a $100 discount on the popular Bose ANC 700 cans at $299. That’s alongside on-going offers on Apple’s ANC-equipped AirPods Pro at $215 and a new all-time low on the Beats Solo3 Club Collection Wireless Headphones of $159.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

