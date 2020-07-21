Cook perfect pizza and finger foods at home with this Ronco Oven, now $55

With many restaurants closed right now, you might be craving good pizza and s’mores. The Ronco Pizza & More Oven helps you cook finger food at home, with a large rotating pan and dual heating elements. You can get it now for just $54.99 (Orig. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The key to pizza cookery is making sure the whole thing gets heated evenly. Making this happen in a normal oven can be tricky. But with this specialist oven from Ronco, it couldn’t be easier.

Rated at 4.1 stars on Amazon, the Pizza & More oven has a 13″ pan with a non-stick coating. The pan rotates beneath two heating elements, which cook your chosen ingredients 40% faster than a standard oven. In addition, they use less energy.

You can use the oven to cook homemade pizza or heat up frozen pizza. It also works perfectly for wings, meatballs, s’mores, and other forms of finger food. The supplied warming tray allows you to serve one batch while the next batch is cooking.

The Ronco oven is super easy to use: you simply turn the dial to your desired cooking time and wait for the oven to cut off. Once the cooking is done, you can place the inner tray in the dishwasher and wipe down the oven.

It’s normally $59, but you can get the Pizza & More oven now for just $54.99. It comes in three styles: Black, Stainless Steel/Red, and Stainless Steel/Black.

