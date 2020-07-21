An all-time low brings NETGEAR’s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System to $181, more from $60

- Jul. 21st 2020 9:55 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK62) for $180.83 shipped. Slashing $49 off the going rate, today’s offer is $9 under our previous mention and good for a new all-time low. As one of NETGEAR’s more recent additions to its stable of Wi-Fi 6 routers, this mesh system, includes two access points with the ability to cover upwards of 3,000-square feet. That’s on top of up to 1.8Gb/s speeds across its four download channels and two Gigabit Ethernet ports for plugging in smart home hubs and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 375 customers. Head below for more from $60.

Other notable networking deals at Amazon:

For more ways to adopt Wi-Fi 6, we’re still tracking a $112 discount on this ARRIS mAX Plus system, which offers 7.8Gb/s speeds and is on sale for $387. Or you could just swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for some alternatives and then hit up our hands-on with Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 system.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

