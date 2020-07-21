As part of the ongoing Summer Game Fest that brought us yesterday’s Nintendo Direct mini, there’s a whole lot of new Xbox One game demos to play. Microsoft is offering over 70 new game demos for players to get their hands on for free over the next week or so in order to simulate some of the experiences normally had at E3 and other physical events. Games will begin to go live starting today and continue to do so through July 27, 2020. Head below for all the details.

New FREE Xbox One game demos:

According to today’s Major Nelson blog post, there will be more than 70 new Xbox One game demos available for players to download and play from the comfort of their own home. Microsoft is encouraging gamers to regularly check their Xbox Dashboard as more titles will be going live throughout the week.

Microsoft also makes a point of reminding gamers that these demos are an early look at “gameplay and may not represent the full game release, including the availability in each country as developers continue to update and refine their title ahead of launch.”

Here are a few of the notable titles included: Swim Out, Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans!, Doodle God: Crime City Demo, Haven, Mars Power Industries Deluxe, SkateBIRD, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, and many more.

According to an Xbox Wire post, “15 newly announced games” for Xbox are also part of the new Xbox One game demos here:

Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Galacide (Puny Human)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

You can get a full list of the new Xbox One game demos right here.

We are just days away from the scheduled first-party Xbox Series X games showcase where we highly expect to see new Halo gameplay and much more. While a likely Xbox Series S “Lockhart” seems to be in the pipeline, a flurry of new Xbox Series X news recently detailed the lack of Kinect game support, discontinued current-generation models, and much more.

More from Microsoft:

With ID@Xbox’s Summer Game Fest Demo Event, we would like to bring to you – in the comfort of your own home – 70+ fantastic game demos of unreleased Xbox games that will be available for you to download and play between July 21 -27. Games will start to be playable today, and we encourage you to continue to check your Xbox Dashboard as more will continue to become available throughout the week!

