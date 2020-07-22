It is now time for all of today’s best Android app deals. Every day of the week at this time we scour Google Play and beyond for all of the most notable price drops on Android apps. Today’s collection includes classic board games gone digital, word puzzles, and surveillance sims, among others. More specifically, you’re looking at deals on titles like BATTLESHIP, Clue, The Game of Life, Monopoly, Beholder, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by up to $400 off Motorola’s latest Edge/+ 5G Smartphones along with ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy A51. This morning also saw Google Nest WiFi System bundles go on sale from $299, while SanDisk’s Extreme 400GB microSD dropped to $87.50. Plus, you’ll find loads more accessories in this morning’s roundup including Qi charging gear and more from $5.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on BATTLESHIP:

You sank my battleship! The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile! Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode – a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

