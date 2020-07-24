Banana Republic Factory’s Big Summer Sale offers shorts, tees, and tanks from $7

- Jul. 24th 2020 9:41 am ET

Banana Republic Factory Big Summer Sale takes 50-70% off shorts, tees and tanks from $7. Prices are as marked. Better yet, take an extra 20% off your purchase at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a perfect time to update your wardrobe. The men’s 11-inch Emerson Straight-Fit Shorts are currently on sale for $14. To compare, this style was originally priced at $55. These shorts are great for everyday wear and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the High-Rise Linen Blend Shorts are another standout. Originally priced at $40, however during the sale you can find them for $12. You can easily dress them up or down and the high-waist adds a flattering touch.

The most notable deals for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Banana Republic Factory

