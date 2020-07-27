Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger $43 (Save 20%), more

- Jul. 27th 2020 10:15 am ET

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 1,900+) via Amazon is currently offering its 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger for $43.69 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $55, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. Aukey’s recent Omnia charger packs 100W USB-C PD speeds for refueling everything from an iPhone or iPad to your 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has a compact design that won’t take up too much room in your bag, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we found it to be a notable option in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Spigen takes 50% off selection iPhone cases starting at $4
  • Mpow MS1 True Wireless Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ code GXTW2229
  • AmazonBasics 30W USB-C Charger: $13 (Reg. $18) | Amazon 
  • 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $24 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
    • w/ code 30LQXCU5
  • Expand your Google smart home with Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $175 ($54 off)
  • Mpow Wireless Car Charger Mount: $10 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
    • w/ code 8KYC9OTK

A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 50% smaller than the 16” MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations.

This 100W Power Delivery charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as MacBook Pro 16” and HP Spectre x360 15. Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery.

