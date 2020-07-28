littleBits’ Avengers Coding Kit drops to $114.50 (Save 24%), more from $56

Amazon is now offering the Avengers Hero Inventor Coding Kit for $114.47 shipped. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked since the beginning of the year. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone. It takes advantage of a drag and drop coding interface to teach programming fundamentals and know-how thanks to various guided challenges. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 295 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Head below for more details on the Avengers coding kit and for an additional littleBits deal.

Also on sale, the littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit is $55.79 at Amazon. Down from $100, today’s offer comes within $6 of our previous mention and is one of the best we’ve seen overall. This coding kit utilizes much of the same breadboard-like design of the lead deal, but has you craft an RC rover and more. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Speaking of ways to get the little ones programming, LEGO just unveiled its latest Mindstorms set with five different robots to assemble and iPhone support. Or if you’re looking for another way to keep the kids busy with some education content, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits for additional alternatives.

littleBits Avengers Coding Kit features:

With their favorite Marvel Avengers, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Shuri, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, kids enter super hero training in the app, and control their gear with their smart device*, give gear new abilities with easy block coding, and use their creativity and STEAM skills to customize their own hero identity and gear to match.

