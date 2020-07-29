Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool nears all-time low at $190 (Refurb, Orig. $499), more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $189.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from its $499 list price and $446.50 going rate at Amazon in new condition, this beats our last mention by $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $160. This HEPA air purifier also functions as both a fan/cooler and heater, giving it the ability to be used year-round. Whether you have allergies or just want to enjoy Dyson’s high-end bladeless design in your home, this is a killer deal on a quality multi-function purifier. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Ships with a 6-month warranty.
Other Dyson deals available:
- V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vac: $225 (Reg. $329)
- Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum: $213 (Reg. $299)
- TP04 Pure Cool Fan: $425 (Refurb, Orig. $550)
Do you need a humidifier? Well, Dyson’s Fan + Humidifier is down to $350 right now, saving you 35% from its regular going rate. This is the perfect complement to today’s lead deal because you’ll be able to heat/cool a room as well as humidify it during the winter.
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:
- The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you delivering multi functionality, without compromise.Automatically detects airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real time.
- Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.
- CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99; 97 Percent of allergens as small as 0; 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!