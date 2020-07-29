Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool nears all-time low at $190 (Refurb, Orig. $499), more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $189.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from its $499 list price and $446.50 going rate at Amazon in new condition, this beats our last mention by $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $160. This HEPA air purifier also functions as both a fan/cooler and heater, giving it the ability to be used year-round. Whether you have allergies or just want to enjoy Dyson’s high-end bladeless design in your home, this is a killer deal on a quality multi-function purifier. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Ships with a 6-month warranty.

Other Dyson deals available:

Do you need a humidifier? Well, Dyson’s Fan + Humidifier is down to $350 right now, saving you 35% from its regular going rate. This is the perfect complement to today’s lead deal because you’ll be able to heat/cool a room as well as humidify it during the winter.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you delivering multi functionality, without compromise.Automatically detects airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real time.

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99; 97 Percent of allergens as small as 0; 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

