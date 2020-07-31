Add a backup camera, dash cam, and more to your car for $129.50 (Reg. $170)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its V5 Mirror Dash and Backup Camera for $129.39 shipped with the code XTTSYQN8 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $170 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked for this model. If your vehicle doesn’t have a backup camera, and you’re not ready to replace the radio with a model that has support for one, this is a great way to add a must-have feature to any car. The rearview mirror replaces the existing one in your car with a model that has a built-in dash camera and display. On the back of your vehicle, there’s a camera to mount and wire in that can both record what goes on back there as well as provide a feed for when you’re in reverse. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking to save some money, and have a radio capable of handling a backup camera input, we recommend going a slightly different route. This 1080p dash camera is budget-friendly and feature-packed as it records high-quality video, is fairly compact and offers a 170-degree viewing angle. Available for under $43 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to record your drives as you road trip this summer.

We’d also recommend that you pick up this budget-focused backup camera. It wires into your car’s system and delivers a high-quality video feed to your car’s display. The setup here can be slightly complicated, with trying to run the cables from the back of your vehicle to the front. But, it’s a great option for those looking to save some cash, especially since it’s just $26 shipped at Amazon.

AUTO-VOX V5 Mirror Cam features:

Anti-Glare Mirror dash cam: The rear view mirror uses the full laminated screen to remove the gap between the display and front glass, which not only reduces the internal reflections of lights but also mirror’s thickness. V5 brings you clearer footage without glare or parallax issues even under the intense light.

Free from Overexposure: Both cameras applied the SONY sensor with F/1.8 aperture, which can capture dual 1080P high definition footage even in low-light conditions. Besides, the 6 glass blue lens can filter the overexposure from vehicle headlights, provide you with a sharp and crisp image to ensure driving safety at night.

Safe &Durable Performance: V5 adopts the Super capacitor design,it can withstand extreme temperatures from -20 to 176°F to prevent the risk of overheating, explosion and melting.and it achieves twice life span than the Li-ion battery.The typeC interface ensures a safe and secure power supply. Improve the security and reliability of the camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!