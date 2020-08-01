Save 25% as FOREO’s LUNA mini 2 facial cleaning brush returns to a low of $89

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering FOREO LUNA mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush in multiple colors for $89.25 shipped. Down from its $119 going rate, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon only a few times before. The LUNA mini 2 offers a “radical new approach to skincare” by being the only facial-cleansing device that uses T-Sonic pulsations. This effectively cleanses the skin with a nonabrasive silicone brush, remaining totally gentle and pleasant to use on the face. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Ditch the name-brand to save some serious cash. The UMICKOO Facial Cleansing Brush is available at Amazon for $32 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t carry the FOREO namesake, it’ll still give your face a good cleansing after a long day, offering multiple heads for different applications.

For a more gently solution, pick up a box of BeauKON Gentle Herbal Makeup Cleansing Pads. At under $4 Prime shipped, this pack of 40 pads will easily help you remove makeup after work, while still being extremely gentle.

FOREO LUNA mini 2 features:

Take your skin to Spa heaven with LUNA mini 2. The facial cleansing brush from Swedish beauty brand FOREO eliminates blemish-causing impurities while remaining gentle on the skin. GENTLE, YET EFFECTIVE CLEANSE T-Sonic pulsations deliver the unique ability to remove 99.5% of dirt and oil, as well as makeup residue and dead skin cells, and exfoliate without irritating the skin. All it takes is one minute whenever your skin needs a deeper cleanse or relaxing massage to achieve fresh, even-looking skin. SUITS EVERY SKIN TYPE LUNA mini 2 uses the power of T-Sonic pulsations to effectively cleanse deep below the skin’s surface. With 8 adjustable intensities and 3 zones of varying touchpoint thicknesses, it is suitable for all skin types. HYGIENE FIRST LUNA mini 2 needs no replacement parts and since it is ultra-hygienic and non-porous it resists bacteria buildup for utmost safety and performance.

