Expand your Siri setup with 30% off Leviton’s HomeKit Dimmer Switch at $35

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton Decora Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $34.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Equipped with HomeKit support, this in-wall light switch will integrate with the rest of your Siri setup for voice control and more. Alongside being able to just turn the lights on and off, built-in dimmer capabilities let you set the mood while watching movies or just to wind down at the end of the day. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by the featured light switch in favor of the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. If you’re like me and can’t install a switch due to being a renter, or just prefer the simplicity of a plug, this $20 option is worth a look. You’ll be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant.

For more in-wall light switches on sale, we’re still seeing quite a few GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave accessories from $31. That’s on top of on-going 30% discounts on Aqara HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, and more from $12. These accessories all utilize Zigbee connectivity in place of Z-Wave found on the GE deals.

Leviton HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Control from anywhere and create schedules when paired with an Apple TV, Home Pod, or iPad and the Apple Home app. Leviton Decora Smart Home app provides custom settings and local control over connected lights – dim/brighten your lights individually or turn off entire room at once. Use Siri to turn lights on/off or dim with just your voice, “Siri, Dim Kitchen Light to 25%”.

