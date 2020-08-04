Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $19 (36% off), more

- Aug. 4th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

SoundPEATS Audio via Amazon is currently offering its TrueCapsule Wireless Earbuds for $18.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code KPJMORBA at checkout. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 36%, beats our previous by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking for an affordable pair of dedicated workout earbuds, or just want to get in the true wireless audio game for less, the TrueCapsule are worth a look. Alongside up to 24-hour battery life with the charging case, you’ll also enjoy IPX5 water-resistance, touch controls, and more. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

To reduce the environment noise and improve audio quality for calling, SOUNDPEATS TrueCapsule wireless earbuds has adjusted the microphone for both earbuds to ensure a more clear and smooth hands-free communication.

4 hours working time per charge for the earbuds, about 5 times full charge by the charging case, 24 hours playtime in total. Improved Charging contactor avoid the charging problems for earbuds. SoundPEATS TrueCapsule wireless earbuds strive to keep you company the whole days wherever you go.

