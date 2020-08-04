Caudabe is now offering up to 50% off in its new clearance sale as well 15% off its new minimalist iPhone SE cases. No codes are required this time around and you’ll find up to half-off cases for every iPhone from 6/6S to iPhone 11 Pro Max. With prices starting from just $10 for the previous-generation models and around $21 for newer models, now is a great chance to refresh your protection or cover up your new iPhone SE at a discount. Head below the fold for more details.

Minimalist iPhone SE cases + more:

Caudabe’s cases are some of the more popular mid-tier options when the new iPhones come out every year. But unless you plan on getting a new one come September, today’s sale is certainly worth a closer look. This is also the first time we have seen the brand’s new minimalist iPhone SE cases on sale.

Over on this landing page you’ll find handy links to all of the discounted cases for each iPhone model. Shipping is free on orders over $35 on the Caudabe site.

One standout here, among the many, are the new minimalist iPhone SE cases. The Lucid Clear, for example, is now marked down to $22.10. That’s 15% off the going rate, the first notable price we have tracked, and the best around. While you will find many of the Caudabe cases available at Amazon, the price drops aren’t quite as good on most models and we are yet to see its new 2020 iPhone SE on offer there. This is an “ultra slim, crystal clear case” that has been manufactured from the same “impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass,” according to Caudabe. It offers a complete transparent design to let your iPhone’s natural colors shine through. Completely wireless charging compatible, it is also glazed with a clear protective coat to add an additional level of scratch resistance. Reviews are still rolling in on this model, but Caudabe is well-rated at Amazon.

You can browse through the rest of the new Caudabe minimalist iPhone SE cases and everything else on sale this week right here. These deals will be live from now through August 16, 2020.

More on the Lucid Clear iPhone SE Case:

