Protect your AirPods Pro with elago’s Silicone Case at $8 Prime shipped

elago via Amazon offers its Silicone AirPods Pro Case in various colors for $7.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and matches the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in a handful of colors. If you’ve invested in a new pair of AirPods Pro, it only makes sense to add some extra protection to keep your purchase safe. elago delivers a slim add-on that won’t bring too much bulk, allowing AirPods Pro to still slip into your pocket without much issue. Not to mention the anti-slip coating should help ensure you don’t accidentally drop your case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As an alternative, ESR is out with a lower-priced option that includes a built-in carabiner. This is particularly helpful if you want to attach your AirPods Pro to a belt or somewhere in your bag. It retails for $3.50 and has pretty solid ratings.

As part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, we recently went hands-on with elago’s AirPods Pro case lineup. You can find all of our thoughts on some of the brand’s latest offerings, including the new Mini car case, Gameboy recreation, and more all right here.

elago Slim Case for AirPods Pro features:

Remove the bulkiness and keep your AirPods Pro case slim and sleek all the time.

The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods Pro case from scratches and external impacts. Dust Cap protects the charging port from dust and liquids.

Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. No hinge point at the back supports wireless charging even with the case on.

