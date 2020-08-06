Amazon’s #1 best-selling 1,000-lumen lantern is down to an all-time low of $31

Amazon is offering the LE Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern for $30.99 shipped. Down from its near-$40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering 1,000-lumens of brightness, this lantern is perfect for camping, spending time in the backyard, or just doing anything at night. The front spotlight is what reaches up to 1,000-lumens, while the side light can achieve 130-lumens for reading or illuminating your tent and more. It’s even IP44 water-resistant, meaning you can easily use it anywhere at any time. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
If today’s lead deal is a bit larger than you’d like, well, you should check out my favorite compact flashlight. The OLIGHT I3E EOS LED Flashlight is a must-have. I keep one on my side every day in my Leatherman pouch and take it anywhere I go. It’s available for purchase at just $10 Prime shipped and runs for quite a while before it’s time to change the AAA battery out.
For something even more compact, the Streamlight Nano is under $6 Prime shipped right now. We spotted this deal earlier, and it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen in nearly a decade, so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.
Looking to go camping next weekend? Well, we’ve tracked a new Amazon low on Coleman’s 6-Person Skydome Tent. Down to $143.50 shipped right now, you’re saving nearly $30 from its regular going rate today.
LE LED camping Lantern features:
- This camping lantern equipped with CREE T6 LED Light, providing you with 1000 lumens brightness and 5 light modes. Moreover, irradiation distance is up to 1650ft.
- IP44 certification ensures the searchlight can prevent splashing water in all directions. Compared to its enormous size, it weights only 29.98 ounces, which makes it easy for even a children to pick it up and use it.
- The camping light can also serve as a 3600mAh power bank for smartphone or mobile devices in emergency. Support USB cable (included) and 5V DC charger adapter (not included), not compatible with adapter over 5V voltage.
