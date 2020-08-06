Amazon’s #1 best-selling 1,000-lumen lantern is down to an all-time low of $31

Amazon is offering the LE Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern for $30.99 shipped. Down from its near-$40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering 1,000-lumens of brightness, this lantern is perfect for camping, spending time in the backyard, or just doing anything at night. The front spotlight is what reaches up to 1,000-lumens, while the side light can achieve 130-lumens for reading or illuminating your tent and more. It’s even IP44 water-resistant, meaning you can easily use it anywhere at any time. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If today’s lead deal is a bit larger than you’d like, well, you should check out my favorite compact flashlight. The OLIGHT I3E EOS LED Flashlight is a must-have. I keep one on my side every day in my Leatherman pouch and take it anywhere I go. It’s available for purchase at just $10 Prime shipped and runs for quite a while before it’s time to change the AAA battery out.

For something even more compact, the Streamlight Nano is under $6 Prime shipped right now. We spotted this deal earlier, and it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen in nearly a decade, so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.

Looking to go camping next weekend? Well, we’ve tracked a new Amazon low on Coleman’s 6-Person Skydome Tent. Down to $143.50 shipped right now, you’re saving nearly $30 from its regular going rate today.

LE LED camping Lantern features:

This camping lantern equipped with CREE T6 LED Light, providing you with 1000 lumens brightness and 5 light modes. Moreover, irradiation distance is up to 1650ft.

IP44 certification ensures the searchlight can prevent splashing water in all directions. Compared to its enormous size, it weights only 29.98 ounces, which makes it easy for even a children to pick it up and use it.

The camping light can also serve as a 3600mAh power bank for smartphone or mobile devices in emergency. Support USB cable (included) and 5V DC charger adapter (not included), not compatible with adapter over 5V voltage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!