Score a 4-pack of 20-ft. braided 1/4-inch instrument cables for $25 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the 4-pack of 20-foot Musician’s Gear Braided 1/4-inch Instrument Cables for $24.99 shipped. Regularly $50 at Guitar Center for a 4-pack (or about $56 if you buy them individually), today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for your home studio, guitar rig, or anything else that uses 1/4-inch cables, these black 20-foot cables feature a protective nylon braiding to guard against “cuts and breaks.” Carrying a solid 4+ star rating from almost 200 Guitar Center customers, this is a great opportunity to score four cables for less than the price of two. More details below.

If you don’t need a 4-pack, Amazon makes some particularly affordable options that carry solid ratings. Its 1/4-inch Tweed Cloth Jacket Instrument Cables come in with both straight or right-angle connectors from $12 Prime shipped. The overall value isn’t quite as good as the 4-pack above, but you’ll certainly save some cash and have your choice of color, connector-style, and length.

Be sure to check out the new AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface and the upcoming next-generation Jammy EVO MIDI guitar. You’ll also want to swing by our roundup of the best home recording/podcast gear too.

More on the Musician’s Gear Braided 1/4-inch Instrument Cables:

These instrument cables are designed to withstand the perils of the gigging musician. Nylon braiding protects the cables against cuts and breaks caused by kinking, things falling on them, or things rolling over them. Black. 20′. These affordable, entry-level cables sport nylon braiding that protects the cable against cuts and breaks caused by kinking, things falling on it, or things rolling over it. Available in assorted colors and a variety of lengths so you can outfit your whole rig and easily identify which cables go where.

