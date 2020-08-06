Google Nest Hub delivers Assistant with a display: $67.50 (Reg. $90)

Belk offers the Google Nest Home hub for $67.49 shipped. Regularly $90 at retailers like Best Buy, this is the first discount we’ve seen in months. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars by a substantial number of Best Buy customers. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Display while also automating various devices around your home. With Christmas just around the corner, you can use these plugs to automate your holiday lights and more.

Looking for more Google deals? Don’t miss this morning’s offer on Pixel 3a and 4/XL, all of which are at new all-time low prices in certified refurbished condition.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Nest Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Nest Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content.

