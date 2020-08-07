Walker Edison’s Modern Bench is stylish and functional at $141 (Reg. $175)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Bench for $141.09 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $2. This bench aims to elevate the look of your entryway while also making it more functional. Not only does it provide you with a place to sit, you’ll also find ample storage thanks to its open top design and bottom slatted shelf. Measurements work out to 18- by 48- by 16-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Have a hobby that you’d love to show off in your office or living room? If so, Walker Edison’s 4-Shelf Modern Ladder Bookshelf is worth a look. It’s down to $68.50 at Amazon, which happens to be $20+ off what you’d typically need to spend.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Walker Edison’s Barn Wood TV Stand is also on sale. Currently you can nab it for $175 and doing so allows you to tidily revamp your living room thanks to built-in cable management. This offer shaves $35 off what Amazon tends to charge.

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Bench features:

This bench is both beautiful and functional, providing ample storage and a touch of modern farmhouse style for your home’s entryway or hallway. The natural-looking wood finish made of high-grade MDF and powder coated metal give it a unique rustic design that’s sure to complement a variety of home décor. The open top storage space as well as the bottom slatted shelf are the perfect place for your shoes and accessories that you’ll need when you’re headed out the door.

