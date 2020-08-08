Save big on Thomas and Friends toys priced from $4 Prime shipped today only

- Aug. 8th 2020 9:28 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Thomas and Friends toys priced from $4 Prime shipped. One of our top picks is the Thomas Railway Race Set, which is down to $18.49 right now. Normally around $35, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time on this kit and is the lowest available. Thomas and Percy are gearing up to tear down the tracks with this fun and unique kit. Both trains are motorized here and you can begin the race by placing them behind the starting line and then flipping their switches. After releasing the brake-tracks, the trains begin racing to the finish line. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the other Thomas gear on sale.

Already have a bunch of train track, but lacking a few engines to run things? Well, this 10-pack of trains is just $15 Prime shipped at Amazon and easily expands your child’s collection of Thomas and Friends. Included here is Thomas, Edward, Nia, Gordon, Yong Bao, Emily, Skarloey, Diesel, and Sidney.

If you’re on a tighter budget, Amazon has the #1 best-selling wooden Thomas and Friends train for just $5 Prime shipped. This one uses magnets to connect to other trains, which might be better if you have an existing collection.

Thomas Railway Race Set features:

​It’s race day on the Island of Sodor, and Thomas and Percy are ready to tear up the tracks! To start the race, place the two motorized toy trains behind the starting line and flip their switches to start them up, then release the brake-tracks to send them on their way. As Thomas and Percy head for the bridge, it bursts apart to make way for the two racing engines. They’ll each complete a full loop on separate tracks as they head for the finish line. Will Thomas take the prize, or will Percy pass the No. 1 engine? When the first train crosses the finish line, a checkered flag will signal his victory as the celebratory fireworks burst from the gantry!

