Amazon’s over-sized wooden building block set hits low of $82 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Over-Sized Hollow Wooden Building Block Set for $81.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $100 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This set includes 20 oversized wood blocks of different shapes and sizes. The different options here allow for various things to be constructed, depending on what you’re wanting to build. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to get building, but not ready to pick up a kit as we spotted above? Well, this 111-piece Lincoln Logs set is the perfect option. At $45 shipped on Amazon, it’s nearly 50% below today’s lead deal and delivers more pieces to build a wider variety of buildings with.

However, picking up this 790-piece LEGO kit might be a better option for you. Offering many more pieces than either of the two setups, you’ll be able to build many more items in LEGO than the wooden building blocks or Lincoln Logs would allow. Coming in at $44 shipped, this is a fantastic choice for those who need more pieces.

AmazonBasics Wooden Building Block features:

Set of 20 oversized wood blocks of different shapes and sizes for creative play

Build ramps, race tracks, towers, and more

Hollow interiors make blocks light enough for your child to easily move and engage with

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!