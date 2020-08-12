Outdoor Research takes up to 50% off popular jackets, pullovers, more from $30

During the Outdoor Research Summer Sale you can save up to 50% off select jackets, hoodies, pullovers, vests, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Helium II Jacket is a must-have from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $48 and originally was priced at $159. This jacket is lightweight, can easily be layered, and comes in several fun color options. It has a hood, in case you run into showers and the whole jacket is water-proof. Best of all, it also comes in a women’s option for the same price. Score even more deals by heading below or be sure to check out the Backcountry Fall Favorites Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Helium II Jacket $48 (Orig. $159)
- Ferrosi Hooded Jacket $39 (Orig. $129)
- Illuminate Down Hoodie $175 (Orig. $269)
- Refuge Air Hooded Jacket $69 (Orig. $229)
- Vigor Quarter Zip Pullover $58 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Helium II Jacket $48 (Orig. $159)
- Ferrosi Hooded Jacket $39 (Orig. $129)
- Trail Mix Hoodie $64 (Orig. $99)
- Illuminate Down Hoodie $81 (Orig. $269)
- Extension Pullover $39 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
