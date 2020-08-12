The North Face, Arc’teryx, more up to 50% off during Steep and Cheap’s Big Sale

- Aug. 12th 2020 3:16 pm ET

Steep and Cheap is having a Big Brands Sale with up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, and Backcountry. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices vary per order. One of our top picks from this sale is the North Face Echo Pullover that’s marked down to $50 and originally was priced at $85. This pullover is perfect for workouts, hiking, or everyday occasions. It has a funnel neck that can be worn as a hood and a brushed-fleece lining to promote comfort. It’s also available in several color options and has a kangaroo pocket as well as a zippered space to hold essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out REI’s Summer Clearance Event too.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

