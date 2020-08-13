This 240W rotary tool set is a DIY must at $32.50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50)

GOXAWEE TOOL (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 240W Rotary Tool Set for $32.48 shipped with the code D9M2OWI3 at checkout. Down from its $50 list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve seen on the GOXAWEE rotary tool. This 82-piece kit includes everything you need to get started with using a rotary tool. It has six speeds and can easily take care of any small grinding, shaping, or buffing task you throw at it. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 30-piece cutting wheel kit. At $11.50 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation here. You’ll always need cutting wheels, no matter what you’re working on.

Drop down to 170W with this 101-piece rotary tool set. It’s available at Amazon for $26 shipped and is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. You’ll get a few more accessories here, but at the same time, sacrifice around 70W of total power.

GOXAWEE Rotary Tool Set features:

Goxawee rotary tool come with a 240W high performance pure copper motor, which has strong power, can afford heavy duty work purpose, greatly enhance the working efficiency; and the 0.5-4mm universal 3-jaw chuck allows to hold the wildest range size of attachment stable and steady.

6-Step speed from 8000-32000 rpm allows you to adjust the speed for different purpose, low speed for cleaning applications and using brush accessories or high speed for routing, cutting and sanding for providing maximum control and precision. This mini grinder is an ideal for a wide variety of applications, such as cutting, engraving, trimming, polishing, refining, drilling or smoothing parts, for any work of improvement or manufacturing.

Suitable for DIY projects in your home, working in garage, hobby, craft, jewelry, jewelry tools and equipment, pattern making, woodworking, metalworking and more purpose you can discover.

