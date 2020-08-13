GOOLOO’s 1500A portable jump starter has a 15W USB-C port at a low of $48.50

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Car Jump Starter for $48.59 shipped with the code W758BS8R and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $80, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $1.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 1500A of total power, this portable jump starter can assist you with dead batteries on up to 8L gas engines or 6L diesel.If you ever find yourself with a dead car battery, this handheld device will seriously save the day. Plus, it can double as an external battery to recharge your iPhone, Pixel, or iPad through the 15W USB-C port. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 8/13 @ 4:49 PM: WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Portable 150PSI Tire Inflator for $22.03 Prime shipped wit the code 4HYSI3GM at checkout. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is an absolute must if you’re wanting to get something a bit smaller. The main thing to keep in mind here is that it won’t power a car, but, it’ll easily recharge your iPhone or iPad. Offering a 10000mAh capacity and 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, this portable battery is just $20 Prime shipped.

Another essential while traveling at all is the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight. I don’t leave the house without my I3E, as it provides plenty of illumination in its compact form factor. At just $10 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

QUICK-CHARGE USB PORTS: The Type-C In/Out 15W Port (5V/3A) and Dual USB ports – including one quick-charge 3.0 port – can fully charge your cell phone, GPS, camera, tablet or any other compatible electronic device. Charging is fast and efficient – helping you save time.

ADVANCED PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY: The intelligent jumper clamp features multiple advanced safety technologies including over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection and high-temperature protection – ensuring it’s safe for anyone to use.

LED FLASHLIGHT: The LED work light has 3 modes: Flash Light, Strobe Light and SOS Light. This multi-purpose flashlight is great for camping, outdoors, indoors, emergencies, travel, etc.

