STEM toys and activities up to 33% off at Amazon for the new school year

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PlayShifuUS (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers up to 33% off STEM toys and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Plugo Count Math Game for $39.99. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal matches the historic Amazon all-time low. This STEM game is based around an AR-powered learning system that’s designed for kids 5- to 10-years in age. It’s made for students to carry out various tasks mirrored from the iPad on a moldable gamepad. There’s five different STEM included with purchase with “250+ progressive levels.” With uncertainty raining as the school year starts, having this type of game around the house is a great way to supplement your child’s education. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 450 Amazon reviewers.

Along with today’s lead deal, you have a choice of three different kits priced at $42.49. Typically up to $60, these prices also are amongst the best we’ve seen at Amazon all-time. Here’s a breakdown of the kits available:

While it’s a great idea to score some new STEM gear for the kids this year, pick up some new toys is also something worth considering, particularly if they’ll be at home. Our LEGO guide has all of the latest price drops along with details on new and upcoming kits. Hit our LEGO page for everything you need to know, including this deal on the Technic X-treme Off-Roader and more.

Shifu Plugo Count features:

Plug Count is an AR-powered STEM gaming kit. It turns your device into a hands-on learning system and takes your kids through a series of story-based challenges that need to be solved with a combination of numbers and arithmetic operators. Plugo Count is suitable for kids 5 to 10 years of age.

