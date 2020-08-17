Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 85W USB-C PD Charger $13 (82% off), more

- Aug. 17th 2020 10:35 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Obsidian 85W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $13 shipped. Down from its original $74 price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $24 and marks a new all-time low. Delivering 85W of charging output, this wall adapter is more than capable of charging everything from your iPhone to iPad Pro and even MacBooks. So whether you’re looking to upgrade the charging setup at your desk or nightstand, this PD-enabled charger is up to the task. On top of the wall adapter itself, there’s also an included 6-foot USB-C charging cable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Power and charge your USB-C enabled devices using this 85-watt USB Type-C Wall Charger. Certified by USB-IF for compliance with the USB Type-C and Power Delivery (PD) 2.0 standards, you can rest assured that it delivers the right amount of charging power, whether connected to a smartphone or a power-hungry laptop.

Included in the package is a certified, 6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, so you can power and charge right out of the box! Its small size means that it is easy to pack and therefore ideal for travel, while remaining perfect for use at home and in the office.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go