Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 85W USB-C PD Charger $13 (82% off), more

Monoprice is currently offering its Obsidian 85W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $13 shipped. Down from its original $74 price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $24 and marks a new all-time low. Delivering 85W of charging output, this wall adapter is more than capable of charging everything from your iPhone to iPad Pro and even MacBooks. So whether you’re looking to upgrade the charging setup at your desk or nightstand, this PD-enabled charger is up to the task. On top of the wall adapter itself, there’s also an included 6-foot USB-C charging cable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Power and charge your USB-C enabled devices using this 85-watt USB Type-C Wall Charger. Certified by USB-IF for compliance with the USB Type-C and Power Delivery (PD) 2.0 standards, you can rest assured that it delivers the right amount of charging power, whether connected to a smartphone or a power-hungry laptop.

Included in the package is a certified, 6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, so you can power and charge right out of the box! Its small size means that it is easy to pack and therefore ideal for travel, while remaining perfect for use at home and in the office.