Lauren Conrad’s home goods store The Little Market is now a new Amazon storefront. If you’re not familiar with Lauren Conrad, she’s most known as a TV personality on the shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. The Little Market is a nonprofit organization, which Conrad started in 2012, that supports women in underserved communities by selling their handcrafted fair trade creations. Every purchase supports these women and programs that offer them education, safe housing, and further training. The prices in this storefront start at just $14 and all of the items would make amazing gift ideas for your friends. Best of all, everything in the storefront is eligible for prime shipping. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the Luke Bryan Amazon Store that has all of your essentials for hunting or fishing.

The Little Market Jewelry

If you’re looking for a gift for a friend, sister, or mother, the Little Market’s jewelry is such a great idea. One of our favorite items is the Dainty Dark Blue Opal Necklace in Rose Gold. This necklace is delicate and will go with anything in your wardrobe. Best of all, it’s priced at $40 and has a matching bracelet too. Both the necklace and bracelet also feature a unique Philippine blue opal, known to bring joy and spark creativity.

Another piece of jewelry that’s a great gift idea and will elevate any look is the Little Market’s Layered Tassel Earrings. Priced at just $38, these earrings will look perfect paired with dresses, t-shirts, blouses, and more. Plus, the tiered style is very trendy for this season.

Tote Bags, Beach Towels, and Woven Bowls

One of the most notable items in this line is the Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag for $14. This tote bag is water-resistant and has large handles for easy carrying. It also has sayings such as “I love you”, “celebrate”, “best day ever”, and “thank you”. Better yet, they also have the same burlap bags in wine totes. This is a great way to store the wine you’re gifting someone and they’re also priced at $14.

Little Market Candles

Finally, the candles in this collection are must-haves at just $36. These candles come in scents including coconut milk, bouquet, birthday cake, peppermint, and peony. They’re all hand-poured and can burn for up to 70 hours. All of the candles are made with a pure cotton wick and infused with essential oils.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!