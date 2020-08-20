Insignia’s 50-inch Fire TV delivers Disney+ and more in 4K at $270 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Insignia 50-inch Fire TV 4K Smart HDTV for $269.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Sporting a 50-inch 4K panel this Insignia TV is a great way to upgrade the guest room, office, or anywhere else that doesn’t demand a home theater-worthy display. Alongside three HDMI inputs, there’s also built-in Fire TV functionality, allowing you to skip having to pick up an external streaming media player in order to enjoy your favorites from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details can be found below the fold.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 45,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

We’re also still seeing a $135 discount on Samsung’s stylish 43-inch Frame 4K Smart TV, which has dropped to a new Amazon low. That’s on top of the AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung 65-inch model at $800, which is $298 off the going rate.

Insignia 50-inch Fire TV features:

Get quality 4K presentation from this 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition television. Compatible with Alexa for voice control, this set has an Ethernet connection for access to the internet and AV and HDMI connections for high-quality video. Use the optical and analog sound outputs with external sound systems for immersive audio. This Insignia Fire TV Edition television includes a stand and is wall-mount compatible for effortless placement options.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!