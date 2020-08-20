Starting on Sunday, August 23, which would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Nike will launch a limited-edition footwear and jersey collection for “Mamba Week.” This week-long event is to celebrate Kobe’s life and his career in basketball. Nike has also announced it will be donating $1 million to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who passed away. Prices in this collection are said to range from $120 up to $390 for select sets. Head below the jump to find even more details about Mamba Week, and you will also want to make sure you have a NikePlus Membership (free to sign up) to receive complimentary delivery. Plus, this membership gives you access to all of the latest Nike news.

During Mamba Week, Nike will champion Kobe’s legacy and the Mamba Mentality that so fittingly represents the athlete and the man through three key efforts: providing a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, amplifying Kobe’s message through the Mamba League and extending Kobe’s legacy of inspiration and innovation through select Kobe products. – via Nike

Kobe Bryant Mamba Week Sneakers

This Sunday, Nike will be debuting several sneakers for the Mamba Week collection. The first sneaker to debut is the Kobe V Protro Big Stage, featuring black and white tattoo-like art. The art is said to reference the 2009-10 season with a metallic gold Nike swoosh. This sneaker will be priced at $180 and will be perfect for the upcoming basketball season or back to school.

The second sneaker to launch is the Kobe V Protro 5X Champ that’s purple and black, resembling the Lakers. It also has gold accents and a large Nike swoosh in black. Priced at $180, this is another must-have sneaker.

You will also want to check out the Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “What If?” Pack. This set comes with two pairs of sneakers for $390. These sneakers are not yet viewable on the Nike website. However, Nike noted that “One pair has a colorway inspired by the 12 teams that passed on Bryant in the NBA draft.” While the second sneaker features a “teal and gray combination inspired by the team colors of the Charlotte Hornets, the franchise that traded the 13th overall pick to the Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac.”

Kobe Bryant Jersey

During the week, there will also be a re-drop of the 2017 Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Black Mamba jersey for $120. This jersey features snakeskin print on the exterior contrasted by its black interior. Kobe Bryant’s two jersey numbers are also featured with 8 on the front and 24 on the back.

