It is now time to head into this weekend with all of the best Mac and iOS app deals. Just in case you missed any of this week’s most notable offers, we are still tracking price drops on NordVPN, the award-winning Prune, Iron Marines, and Team17’s Sheltered survival game. But for now, it’s time to move on to this morning’s fresh new price drops. Headlined by a price drop on the highly-rated Cat Quest, we are also seeing deals on titles like Orderly, Hyperforma, the SIMULACRA series, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF -PDF Converter&Scanner: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: She and The Light Bearer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Video Editor + Movie Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Train Simulator PRO 2018: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: King’s League: Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $1 (Reg. $7)

More on Cat Quest :

Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.

