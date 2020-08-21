Today’s best game deals: 1-2-Switch $35, Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45, more

- Aug. 21st 2020 9:48 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Nintendo’s 1-2-Switch at $34.99. Also currently matched via the eShop. Regularly $50, this is a 30% price drop and the best we can find. Deals on this at-home party game are rare to say the least — today’s offer is the first notable price drop on the digital version at Amazon where the physical copy has been mostly sold out. If you’re looking for a fun way to kill some time at home with the family, the “wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, copycat dance-offs,” and more here are a great option. Or just score the FREE Switch Jump Rope game and get a workout in. But you’ll find plenty more digital Switch game deals at Amazon now including Luigi’s Mansion 3, ARMS, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and much more down below. 

Today's best game deals:

