Today’s best game deals: 1-2-Switch $35, Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Nintendo’s 1-2-Switch at $34.99. Also currently matched via the eShop. Regularly $50, this is a 30% price drop and the best we can find. Deals on this at-home party game are rare to say the least — today’s offer is the first notable price drop on the digital version at Amazon where the physical copy has been mostly sold out. If you’re looking for a fun way to kill some time at home with the family, the “wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, copycat dance-offs,” and more here are a great option. Or just score the FREE Switch Jump Rope game and get a workout in. But you’ll find plenty more digital Switch game deals at Amazon now including Luigi’s Mansion 3, ARMS, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and much more down below.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Amazon Switch Game sale from $5
- New Nintendo eShop sale live from $7
- New PSN digital Games Under $20 sale
- Switch Indie World game sale up to 40% off
- Xbox digital game sale up to 65% off
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on the eShop
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on the eShop
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $11 (Reg. $15)
- Also matched on the eShop
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 $50 w/ on-page coupon (Reg. $60)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- Transistor $3 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta $19 (Reg. $25)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $27 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Injustice 2: Legendary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on Xbox
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Forza Horizon Ultimate Bundle $59.50 (Reg. $170)
- Incl. Forza Horizon 3 & 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch first-party games $10+ off at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
