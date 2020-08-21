Today’s best game deals: 1-2-Switch $35, Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Nintendo’s 1-2-Switch at $34.99. Also currently matched via the eShop. Regularly $50, this is a 30% price drop and the best we can find. Deals on this at-home party game are rare to say the least — today’s offer is the first notable price drop on the digital version at Amazon where the physical copy has been mostly sold out. If you’re looking for a fun way to kill some time at home with the family, the “wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, copycat dance-offs,” and more here are a great option. Or just score the FREE Switch Jump Rope game and get a workout in. But you’ll find plenty more digital Switch game deals at Amazon now including Luigi’s Mansion 3, ARMS, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and much more down below.

