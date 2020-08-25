Ember’s Smart iOS Travel Mug with scrolling display now $80 (Reg. up to $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model starts at $115 via Amazon third-party sellers, is now matching our previous mention, and is at the lowest we can find. It is also $100 less than Apple and Amazon charge for the second-generation model (more details on that below). Just as the name suggests, this is a smart travel mug where users can set their ideal temperature via the bottom-mounted dial or the connected iOS/Android app. Users also have access to real-time monitoring data, custom notifications, and the ability to change the text displayed on the mug’s on-board screen. It carries a 2-hour battery life, but the included charging coaster provides all-day battery use. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal is on the first-generation Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug. The newer model adds an extra hour battery-life and sells for a significantly higher $180 price tag.

Now, if the idea of having a temperature-controlled smart mug seems like overkill for you, a basic insulated tumbler will likely suffice. The 16-ounce Contigo Stainless Steel Autoseal West Loop is a great option at just over $9.50 Prime shipped that will keep your coffee hot for up to 5-hours or cold for up to 12. The 4+ star rating from over 44,000 Amazon customers should add peace of mind as well.

Hit up our home goods deal hub and smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

More on the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!