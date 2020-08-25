Apple’s 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR hits all-time lows at $500 off

B&H Photo is offering the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Standard Glass for $4,499 shipped. Amazon is offering the Nano-Texture model at $5,499 shipped. Down $500 on each model, today’s deal beats our last mention by $200 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Pro Display XDR is likely one of the best displays on the market, offering an insane 6K resolution with an “extreme dynamic range.” You’ll find 1,000-nits of sustained brightness and a 1,600-nit peak, which is almost unheard of. Plus, 100% P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth is also in tow, delivering a high-end experience. There’s a Thunderbolt 3 port on the rear alongside three more USB-C inputs, providing plenty of I/O for any user. Be sure to check out our video review to hear what we think about Apple’s high-end display.

Now, the Pro Display XDR doesn’t come with any sort of mount as Apple elected to sell that separately. If you’re wanting to place your new screen on a monitor arm, be sure to grab the $194 VESA adapter. However, should you want it to sit on your desk, the official stand does a great job at that for $999.

Do you need a computer capable of driving Apple’s latest display? Well, the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro does the job quite well. We’re tracking it on sale for $1,850 right now in the 2.3GHz i9/16GB/512GB configuration.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

32-inch LCD display with Retina 6K resolution (6016 by 3384 pixels)

Pro Stand and VESA Mount Adapter sold separately

Extreme Dynamic Range (XDR)

Brightness: 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit color depth

Superwide viewing angle

