Amazon offers 20% off Corsair, Crucial, and HyperX RAM kits from $40 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off CORSAIR, Crucial, and HyperX DRAM. Everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings from as many as 18,000+ Amazon customers. Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or you’re building your own PC/gaming rig, today’s Amazon sale is worth a closer look. You’ll find options from some of the biggest brands out there starting from $40 and going all the way up to $240 for higher-end 2-packs and the like. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale and more details.
Amazon DRAM Sale:
- Crucial 64GB Kit (32GBx2) DDR4 $240 (Reg. $300+)
- HyperX Fury (16GB) 2666MHz DDR4 $56 (Reg. $70)
- HyperX Fury (8GB) 3000MHz DDR4 $40 (Reg. $48+)
- CORSAIR LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 $60 (Reg. $83)
- HyperX Fury (32GBx2) 3000MHz DDR4 $139 (Reg. $173)
- And more here…
The PC parts and gaming rig deals certainly don’t stop there though. On top of seeing the very first price drop on Dell’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor this morning, we also have great deals running on HyperX and CORSAIR headsets from $50 and G.SKILL’s 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM kit at $100. Swing by our our PC gaming guide for even more including Logitech’s latest gaming line and NZXT’s new Starter PC lineup.
More on the Crucial DDR4 64GB DRAM Kit:
- Speeds up to 3200 MT/s and faster data rates are expected to be available as DDR4 technology matures
- Increase bandwidth by up to 30%
- Reduce power consumption by up to 40% and extend battery life
- Faster burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput
- Optimized for next generation processors and platforms
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!