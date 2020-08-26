Amazon offers 20% off Corsair, Crucial, and HyperX RAM kits from $40 shipped

- Aug. 26th 2020 10:40 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off CORSAIR, Crucial, and HyperX DRAM. Everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings from as many as 18,000+ Amazon customers. Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or you’re building your own PC/gaming rig, today’s Amazon sale is worth a closer look. You’ll find options from some of the biggest brands out there starting from $40 and going all the way up to $240 for higher-end 2-packs and the like. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale and more details.

Amazon DRAM Sale:

The PC parts and gaming rig deals certainly don’t stop there though. On top of seeing the very first price drop on Dell’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor this morning, we also have great deals running on HyperX and CORSAIR headsets from $50 and G.SKILL’s 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM kit at $100. Swing by our our PC gaming guide for even more including Logitech’s latest gaming line and NZXT’s new Starter PC lineup.

More on the Crucial DDR4 64GB DRAM Kit:

  • Speeds up to 3200 MT/s and faster data rates are expected to be available as DDR4 technology matures
  • Increase bandwidth by up to 30%
  • Reduce power consumption by up to 40% and extend battery life
  • Faster burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput
  • Optimized for next generation processors and platforms

