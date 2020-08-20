The 2020 Call of Duty game has now been revealed. Activision made the long-rumored Black Ops Cold War official with the release of the game’s first teaser trailer. Subtitled “know your history or be doomed to repeat it,” the mysterious trailer hints at the setting and narrative of this year’s Call of Duty game, and you can check it all out down below.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War:

While it’s hard to say at this point if the 2020 Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be a direct follow-up to 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in terms of story, the brief, albeit incredibly effective, teaser trailer does hint at what’s to come.

The moody and mysterious teaser trailer features archival footage of a KGB defector known as Yuri Bezmenov and his “chilling warning” regarding a Soviet spy that has successfully infiltrated western intelligence agencies. The story here is “inspired by actual events” according to today’s new Black Ops Cold War teaser trailer. This soviet spy — known only as Perseus and allegedly never caught — apparently infiltrated the Manhattan Project during World War II with great success and eventually made his/her way up the ranks of the US government/intelligence sector.

Clearly the live-action setup trailer doesn’t include any gameplay footage, or really even any cinematics from the game (as far as we can tell), but it won’t be long before we see the 2020 Call of Duty in action. Black Ops Cold War will see a full worldwide reveal next week on August 26, 2020, so stay locked to 9to5Toys for all the details as they roll in.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it’s another Call of Duty game announced ahead of the big holiday season, so no surprises there. But we would be remiss not to say how effective this particular teaser trailer is. There are so many questions regarding the setting — The Cold War was a long-running geopolitical stand-off that spanned many years — including how far back in time it might go, and much focus it will turn to the Manhattan Project. Nonetheless, it is only a matter of six more short days before we have a much better idea of what Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War really is (and how Activision is going to deal with the grammatical mess of a name they just locked themselves into).

