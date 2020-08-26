Cuisinart’s 17-piece kitchen utensil set has you covered for $20 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 17-piece Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set (CTG-00-17CB) for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a big-time $30 price drop and the best deal we have tracked. Perfect for a complete kitchen utensil/gadget makeover, this set includes a can opener, peeler, pizza cutter, whisk, mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, stainless steel tongs, measuring spoons and cup sets, along with soft grip non-slip ergonomic handles throughout. Add in a nice blender, a meat thermometer, or a new coffee maker, and you’re looking at the start of nearly complete kitchen overhaul. Everything in today’s Cuisinart bundle is dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime warranty. While ratings are thin on this set, Cuisinart’s other kitchen gadget kits are quite highly-rated on Amazon. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable this deal really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a set for less than $20, never mind from a well-known kitchenware brand. This 5-piece Country Kitchen Silicone Cooking Utensils set at $17 Prime shipped is among the only options we can find for less. And it has significantly less pieces for just a few bucks less.

The home goods deal are coming hard and fast today including the Dyson’s air-purifying Fan + Heater, AmazonBasics Reusable Ice Pack bundles, and even OXO’s gorgeous coffee grinder. For the workshop, be sure to visit today’s wide-ranging Home Depot sale with up to 30% off tools from Husky, DEWALT, and Milwaukee.

More on the Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set:

Cuisinart 17-piece set provides home chefs with all the essential gadgets they need for everything they’re making. Set includes Can opener, Peeler, Pizza cutter, Whisk, Mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9″ Stainless Steel tongs, 6pc Measuring spoon set, 4pc measuring cup set. Soft grip non-slip ergonomic handles. Lifetime warranty. Dishwasher safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!