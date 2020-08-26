Cuisinart’s 17-piece kitchen utensil set has you covered for $20 (Reg. $50)

- Aug. 26th 2020 4:44 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $20
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 17-piece Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set (CTG-00-17CB) for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a big-time $30 price drop and the best deal we have tracked. Perfect for a complete kitchen utensil/gadget makeover, this set includes a can opener, peeler, pizza cutter, whisk, mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, stainless steel tongs, measuring spoons and cup sets, along with soft grip non-slip ergonomic handles throughout. Add in a nice blender, a meat thermometer, or a new coffee maker, and you’re looking at the start of nearly complete kitchen overhaul. Everything in today’s Cuisinart bundle is dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime warranty. While ratings are thin on this set, Cuisinart’s other kitchen gadget kits are quite highly-rated on Amazon. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable this deal really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a set for less than $20, never mind from a well-known kitchenware brand. This 5-piece Country Kitchen Silicone Cooking Utensils set at $17 Prime shipped is among the only options we can find for less. And it has significantly less pieces for just a few bucks less.

The home goods deal are coming hard and fast today including the Dyson’s air-purifying Fan + Heater, AmazonBasics Reusable Ice Pack bundles, and even OXO’s gorgeous coffee grinder. For the workshop, be sure to visit today’s wide-ranging Home Depot sale with up to 30% off tools from Husky, DEWALT, and Milwaukee.

More on the Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set:

Cuisinart 17-piece set provides home chefs with all the essential gadgets they need for everything they’re making. Set includes Can opener, Peeler, Pizza cutter, Whisk, Mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9″ Stainless Steel tongs, 6pc Measuring spoon set, 4pc measuring cup set. Soft grip non-slip ergonomic handles. Lifetime warranty. Dishwasher safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard