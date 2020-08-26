Dyson’s air-purifying Fan + Heater hits 2020 low at $100 off, more from $350

- Aug. 26th 2020 11:11 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Heater and Fan for $399.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $500, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks a new 2020 low. Dyson’s hybrid heater and fan will keep your space a comfortable temperature all year round while also purifying the air at the same time. Its built-in HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles, helping curb allergies and the like. Other notable features include 350-degrees of oscillation, the ability to pump out 77-gallons of air, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 555 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Best Buy offers the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Fan for $349.99. Down from $500, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for $150 in savings and marks the second-best we’ve seen this year. This air-purifying fan packs the same HEPA filter features as the lead deal, but adds in Alexa support so you can cool off a space with just a voice command. Over 800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to tidy up your space including a new all-time low on ECOVACS’ Ozmo T8 Robotic Vacuum at $100 off. And while you’re thinking about refreshing your space, Target just launched a new fall home decor lineup that’s worth checking out.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool features:

Keep your home’s atmosphere pleasant throughout the year with this 3-in-1 Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier. The Jet Focus technology provides options for personal or diffused heating and cooling, and the 360-degree HEPA filter clears 99.97 percent of allergens. The Air Multiplier technology of this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier facilitates powerful airflow.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Dyson

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

